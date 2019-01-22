COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House has reached out to students at a Kentucky high school who became embroiled in an encounter with a Native American activist and a black religious sect that was captured on video.

Videos posted of the confrontation drew wide criticism on social media, but it’s not entirely clear what happened. The various sides say they were misunderstood.

Sanders says, “we’ve reached out and voiced our support.” She says no one understands better than President Donald Trump when the media jumps to conclusions and “attacks you for something you may or may not have done.”

She says if the president does invite the students from Covington Catholic High School to the White House, it will be sometime after the government shutdown has concluded.

The school was closed Tuesday as a security precaution.





