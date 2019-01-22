President Trump signaled Tuesday that he won’t back down on his border security and wall demands and accused Democrats of playing politics.

Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S. The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly. No Cave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

On Saturday, the president proposed a deal to end the partial government shutdown by offering protections for illegal immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion for the border wall.

Democrats quickly rejected the proposal and called on the president to reopen the government before they consider negotiating.

Senate Republicans released the text of a bill to implement the president’s plan Monday and said they plan to hold a vote later this week.

The shutdown has stretched on for 32 days, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers could miss their second paycheck Friday.





