President Trump signaled Tuesday that he won’t back down on his border security and wall demands and accused Democrats of playing politics.
On Saturday, the president proposed a deal to end the partial government shutdown by offering protections for illegal immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion for the border wall.
Democrats quickly rejected the proposal and called on the president to reopen the government before they consider negotiating.
Senate Republicans released the text of a bill to implement the president’s plan Monday and said they plan to hold a vote later this week.
The shutdown has stretched on for 32 days, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers could miss their second paycheck Friday.
