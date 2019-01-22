Former Attorney General Eric Holder used the “W”-word — Watergate — in the context of investigating President Trump.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Mr. Holder, who also has made noises about entering the 2020 Democratic presidential contest, cited the investigation that eventually brought down President Nixon as offering a template for how to handle the purported crimes of Mr. Trump and how Congress should proceed.

He said Congress shouldn’t have to wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to complete his report before deciding on whether to move toward impeachment, as some Democrats have been itching to do since January 2017.

“Watergate precedent: Congress must use hearings to examine questions surrounding Trump/his Administration,” he wrote.

Mr. Holder added that a congressional probe would also solve the problems of having parts of the Mueller report redacted for national-security reasons.

“Important parts of Mueller ‘report’ may not (but should) be made public. Needed transparency can result from these hearings - which can occur while investigation is underway,” he wrote.





