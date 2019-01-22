An FBI agents association said Tuesday the partial government shutdown is hampering national security operations, including investigations into terrorism, gangs, crimes against children and sex trafficking.

“The lack of funding is showing up in all investigations,” Tom O’Connor, president of the FBI Agents Associations and an active agent, told reporters at a press conference.

“It doesn’t delineate from one type of investigation or another. You need funds to run the FBI,” Mr. O’Connor said.

To underscore its point, FBIAA — which represents 14,000 active and retired agents — released the report, “Voices from the Field,” detailing first-hand accounts from agents on how the shutdown has impacted their work.

As the shutdown enters its third week, FBI agents are growing more frustrated, the report said.

Furloughed FBI attorneys are unavailable to subpoena records for grand jury indictments, funds to pay confidential sources or make undercover drug buys have dried up, and training operations have been canceled all because of the shutdown, according to the report.

An agent in the Central Region said in the report that an investigation into MS-13 gang members has been put on hold because there are no Spanish speakers available in the division.

“The operational impacts of the shutdown are immeasurable,” an agent in the Northeast Region said in the report. “We have postponed the indictment of subjects due to the shutdown.”

The bureau has lost several confidential sources who had penetrated terrorism groups and investigation targets, the report said quoting another agent.

“The failure to fund the FBI is making it more difficult to do our job and protect the people of this country from criminals and terrorists,” Mr. O’Connor said. “Special agents are working and committed to protecting the country, but we need funding to do our work.”

Agents are working without pay, but support staff has been furloughed, hampering investigations, Mr. Connor said. The FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, is working without many key employees, delaying response times, the report found.

Mr. O’Connor said nearly 13,000 FBI agent and support staff will not receive a paycheck on Friday, the second missed check since the shutdown, adding to agents’ difficulties.

Last week, The FBIAA sent a letter to the White House and lawmakers outlining agents’ concerns. Mr. O’Connor said politicians have been “receptive.”

Jacqueline Maguire, a spokeswoman for the FBI, declined to comment on the report.





