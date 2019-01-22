PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A homeless veteran accused of engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has been extradited back to New Jersey after being taken into custody across the river in Philadelphia.

The judge ordered 35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt back to New Jersey to face charges he violated the conditions of his release from jail while awaiting trial. Philly.com reports that Bobbitt was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this month after he failed to appear in a New Jersey court.

Bobbitt’s attorney warned his client in court Tuesday that failure to appear at future proceedings “could put us back in the same situation.”

Prosecutors allege that Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas - fooling donors into contributing more than $400,000.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.