Police say three adults and a 16-year-old student plotted to attack an upstate New York Muslim community and had access to 23 firearms and three homemade explosives at the time of their arrests.

Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan told reporters Tuesday the Rochester-area residents had made plans to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills. The chief says the timing of the attack is unknown.

The three adults arrested were 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy. A 16-year-old student at Odyssey Academy in Greece also was charged as an adolescent offender.

Phelan says it was a comment by the student during school Friday that launched the investigation.

Attempts to reach relatives to comment weren’t immediately successful.





