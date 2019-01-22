PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon State Medical Examiner says the weapons used to kill four people Saturday at their Oregon home were an ax and knives.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that sharp-force trauma was the cause of death for 9-month-old Olivia Gago, 31-year-old Shaina Sweitzer and 64-year-old Pamela Bremer.

The medical examiner said 66-year-old Jerry Bremer died of a combination of blunt-force trauma and sharp-force trauma.

The sheriff’s office says Mark Gago killed his parents, his girlfriend and their daughter Saturday night before deputies fatally shot him as he attacked an 8-year-old girl who was Sweitzer’s daughter.

The sheriff’s office says deputies shot Gago before he could kill the girl.

A roommate was also hurt.

The home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland near Woodburn.

The incident remains under investigation.





