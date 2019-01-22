MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Mesa say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead body in a mobile home community.
They say officers responded to the scene Tuesday evening after getting a call about suspicious activity.
Arriving police officers contacted the reporting party who said there was a deceased person on the premises.
Officers located the body, but didn’t immediately release any information on the person’s age or gender or possible cause of death.
