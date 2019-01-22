By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 22, 2019

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Mesa say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead body in a mobile home community.

They say officers responded to the scene Tuesday evening after getting a call about suspicious activity.

Arriving police officers contacted the reporting party who said there was a deceased person on the premises.

Officers located the body, but didn’t immediately release any information on the person’s age or gender or possible cause of death.


