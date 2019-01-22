MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a police officer.
Authorities say the 26-year-old male officer was conducting a traffic stop and was out of his squad car when he was struck on Milwaukee’s north side about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the striking vehicle went several blocks before its occupants bailed out and fled.
The officer was treated at a hospital and is in stable condition.
