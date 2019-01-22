Special counsel Robert Mueller is inquiring about the Trump campaign’s relationship with the National Rifle Association during the 2016 presidential election, a former Trump aide told CNN Tuesday.

“When I was interviewed by the special counsel’s office, I was asked about the Trump campaign and our dealings with the NRA,” Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide, told the network.

Mr. Nunberg said Mr. Mueller’s team wanted to know how then-candidate Mr. Trump and his associates formed a relationship with the gun-rights group and how Mr. Trump ended up speaking at the group’s annual meeting in 2015.

Those questions were posed to Mr. Nunberg in a February interview, he told the network.

The NRA and a spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment to CNN.

A source told CNN that Mr. Trump’s connections to the NRA were not part of the written questions Mr. Mueller provided.

The NRA has already received some attention from federal investigators. Maria Butina, a Russian national, pleaded guilty in a D.C. federal court last month to engaging in conspiracy against the United States. As part of her plea, she acknowledged she attempted to build ties with the GOP by networking with the NRA leaders.





