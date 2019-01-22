WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating two deaths at a home in upstate New York.
Police say the bodies of a 60-year-old male and a 31-year-old female were found in a home in the Town West Seneca, near Buffalo, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say both victims lived in the home and were discovered by a family member.
Police did not say how or when they died.
