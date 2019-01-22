FESTUS, Mo. (AP) - Police say 63-year-old eastern Missouri man told investigators he fatally shot his son after finding him choking his mother in their home.

Festus Police Chief Doug Wendel says officers called to a home early Monday found the couple’s 29-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the father said his son was drinking heavily. He said when he found his son choking his mother, the man hit him in the head with a revolver. Wendel says the son then threw the father across a room and threatened his life.

Wendel says when the son advanced toward his father, the man fired at him.

The man was booked on suspicion of murder but was released pending application of warrants.

Wendel would not release the family’s names.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.