VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - Police say a man shot his estranged wife in the face in Mississippi.
News outlets report 31-year-old Victoria Jefferson was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. Vicksburg police Chief Milton Moore says she told officers that her husband, 61-year-old Milton Ray Jefferson, shot her after she refused to stop and talk to him Monday night.
Police say the Jeffersons have been separated for about a month.
Moore says Milton Jefferson surrendered to police and is charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.
