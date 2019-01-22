The Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would allow the Trump administration’s policy limiting military service for transgender individuals to go into effect while the case is on appeal.

The justices in a 5-4 decision lifted the injunction issued by a district court against the Trump administration while the case is pending at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have denied the request.

The policy at issue limits military service for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria unless they meet certain conditions.

It was implemented by former Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis.

“As always, we treat all transgender persons with respect and dignity. DoD’s proposed policy is NOT a ban on service by transgender persons. It is critical that DoD be permitted to implement personnel policies that it determines are necessary to ensure the most lethal and combat effective fighting force in the world,” Pentagon spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said.

“DoD’s proposed policy is based on professional military judgment and will ensure that the U.S. Armed Forces remain the most lethal and combat effective fighting force in the world,” she added.





