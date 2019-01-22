The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an appeal to be filed in a mystery grand jury subpoena believed to be tied to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

The court granted a request to file the petition for a writ of certiorari, meaning the parties will have a chance to resolve their dispute at the appeals court level before again petitioning the nation’s highest court.

The writ will be filed under seal, but redacted copies will become part of the public record, which could give the public more information about the case.

Last month, the justices declined to block a federal appeals court ruling believed to be favorable to Mr. Mueller. The appeals court had fined the plaintiff, an unidentified foreign company, $50,000 a day for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena.

Both the Supreme Court and Washington, D.C., appeals court have painstakingly worked to shield the case from the public. Few details are known and the subpoena and court filings are under seal. Even the foreign government has been kept under wraps, only being identified as “Country A.”

During oral arguments in December, officials closed an entire floor of the federal courthouse, blocking reporters from learning the parties’ identities.

Politico linked the case to the Mueller investigation in October, citing a conversation overheard by a reporter in the court clerk’s office.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.