The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear a case on whether New York City’s handgun transport restrictions violate the Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution — the first time in close to a decade that the high court will take up a major case involving gun rights.

Gun-rights advocates had challenged the rules, which restrict the transport of licensed handguns to and from firing ranges within the city and require that the guns remain locked and unloaded.

An appeals court last year upheld an earlier U.S. district court ruling that the transport ban doesn’t violate the First or Second Amendments or the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, nor does it violate the plaintiffs’ fundamental right to travel.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.