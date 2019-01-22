The Supreme Court took no action Tuesday on a case involving the Obama-era DACA program, leaving legal experts to conclude that the matter won’t be decided before the end of this term in June.

While the justices could still surprise, analysts said that based on the past few years, this week’s announcements of cases are likely to be the last ones heard this term.

“While it is very difficult to read Supreme Court tea leaves, at least in the past four completed terms, the Court has finalized its current-term argument slate right after concluding its third conference, but it also has waited until January 23 to accept a case for its current term,” the National Constitution Center wrote in one analysis.

Without action, that leaves the DACA program up and running, with some 700,000 illegal immigrant “Dreamers” able to renew their status — though no new people are able to apply for the program.

Courts in New York, California, Texas, Maryland and Washington, D.C., have issued conflicting rulings on the legality of the 2012 program, which President Obama declared by executive action, and on President Trump’s 2017 effort to phase out DACA.

For now, the courts have left the program up and running as the appeals play out.

President Trump had said he was putting off any deal-making on DACA until after the high court rules. But he reversed himself over the weekend, announcing a plan that would grant a tentative legal status, written into the law, for people currently here under DACA.





