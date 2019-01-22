Three Michigan residents have been charged with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Muse Abdikadir Muse, Mohammad Abdikadir Muse, and Mohammad Salat Haji, three Kenyans who became naturalized U. S. citizens residing in Lansing, Michigan, each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

All three were arrested Monday at the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Justice Department said.

Muse Abdikadir Muse was caught at the airport while trying to hop a flight to Somalia, where he intended to fight for the Islamic State, or ISIS, prosecutors said.

His alleged conspirators drove him to the airport and helped him buy the plane ticket, knowing his intent to fight for ISIS, the indictment said.

All three pledged their allegiance to ISIS, recording videos of support, the indictment says. Two of the defendants discussed using a car to mow down non-believers in the United States, according to the indictment.





