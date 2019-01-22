A sheriff says authorities quickly decided to arrest an El Salvadoran immigrant suspected of four recent northern Nevada slayings after he approached a regional mall that has a large gun store.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that police vehicles pinned a BMW driven by 19-year-old Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman during Saturday’s arrest in a Carson City mall parking lot.

Furlong says a flash-bang grenade was used, but no gunshots were fired.

Furlong says Martinez-Guzman did not have a weapon when he was handcuffed.

The sheriff says he did not know if there was a gun in the car when it was sealed as evidence and taken to Reno for crime lab processing.

The sheriff says investigators watched Martinez-Guzman go to a car wash and trash bins on Saturday.

Furlong says the investigators feared Martinez-Guzman might try to dispose of evidence connected to the four slayings.

Martinez-Guzman is jailed in Carson City awaiting a Thursday court appearance.





