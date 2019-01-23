SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl has been shot in the head in upstate New York and hospitalized in “extremely critical condition.”
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Syracuse.
Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the shooting appears to be accidental, but he declined to comment further.
The girl’s name has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
