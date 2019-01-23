BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to prison for shooting and killing a friend in a condominium nearly four years ago.

Cody Allen Pike, 33, had pleaded guilty last month to murder in the 2015 death of Ryan Alexander Moore after a night of drinking, Al.com reported .

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Laura Petro sentenced Pike to three years in prison and two years of probation after the prison term.

Pike had testified in 2016 in a Stand Your Ground hearing that he fired in self-defense. The judge refused to drop the charge at the time.

Pike said he and Moore worked together and Moore sometimes stayed with him at the condominium in Hoover, since Moore lived in Childersburg.

Pike said he and Moore had visited three bars the night of the shooting. Pike said as they walked to the condo, Moore grabbed him from behind and began to choke him.

Pike said Moore let go, but the men then argued. Pike said Moore attacked him again and there were several weapons in the condo within Moore’s reach.

“I pulled out my gun and just started pulling the trigger,” Pike said.

Investigators said Moore was shot in the chest, eye, and body.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.