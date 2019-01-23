ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) - The attorney for a central Indiana school superintendent says she will surrender to police to face charges after she used her insurance to help a sick student get treatment.

Attorney Bryan Williams says Casey Smitherman of the Elwood Community Schools is expected to be charged with insurance fraud, identity deception, and official misconduct.

Williams tells The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin that Smitherman called police to say what she had done. He says under an agreement with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office, she’ll enter a diversion program, allowing the charges to be dropped if there are no further arrests in the coming year.

A message seeking comment from Smitherman was left at her office.

It wasn’t clear when the incident occurred.

Elwood is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

