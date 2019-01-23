AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police in Austin say they’ve opened a hate-crime investigation into a weekend attack that resulted in a gay couple being hospitalized.
Investigators are checking surveillance video in the downtown area to identify a group of men they say beat Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry early Saturday after the couple left a nightclub.
Deehring says the two were holding hands when a passing man made a derogatory comment. The two responded and Deehring says up to five men then attacked them.
He says he sustained a concussion and lacerations and that Perry suffered internal bleeding, a concussion and a broken nose.
Police say no suspects have yet been identified.
