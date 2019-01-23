NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old fatally stabbed his mother’s ex-boyfriend on the Oregon coast when the man kicked in the woman’s front door and charged at her son.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Calderon stabbed 39-year-old Eric Woodworth in the chest with a knife at about 6:05 Wednesday morning.

Authorities found Woodworth lying on the porch of the North Bend home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says three other adults and two children were inside the home when the incident happened. No one else was hurt.

The sheriff’s office says Calderon’s mother had recently ended her relationship with Woodworth.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating.





