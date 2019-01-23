SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two women near Charleston.
News outlets report the bodies were found Tuesday at a home in Sissonville.
Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies say they were asked to check on the home’s residents by a bank after deposits were made in a dormant account. Deputies say the bodies may have been there for weeks.
The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The deaths are under investigation.
