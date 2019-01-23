MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana day care worker who was accused of using methamphetamine while caring for children has pleaded guilty.

The Missoulian reports Autumn Heinz was arrested last year after Missoula police said they found a glass pipe and a tube containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth at the YMCA Learning Center.

Heinz was charged with multiple felonies, including drug possession, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says she changed her plea to guilty this week without an agreement with prosecutors.

The center was tested following the arrest. The lab results showed the classrooms were clean of drug residue, but the employee bathroom, laundry room and kitchen tested positive for meth.

The facility was cleaned.

