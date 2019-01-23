BUNKIE, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana police chief who has been accused of tampering with the surveillance system of the department’s maintenance building has pleaded not guilty to malfeasance in office.

The Town Talk reports Bobby Corner entered the plea Tuesday after he was indicted on offenses that include first-degree injuring of public records and tampering with surveillance systems.

Corner was arrested in October after a Louisiana State Police investigation was prompted by a complaint filed in July. State police have said he’s accused of allowing evidence to be unsecured, misplaced and lost in the Bunkie Police Department’s building. He has also been accused of mishandling a felony case file, not processing traffic citations and shredding files.

Corner’s attorney, Mike Small, says a trial has been set for May 6.





