WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say an 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old friend managed to unlock a bedroom gun safe before the older boy fatally shot the younger child in a Wichita mobile home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday in an email that the family who lives in the home didn’t know that the gun was loaded when Roy’Ale Spencer was killed. Davidson said the children got into the safe Monday after the adults in the home left for work, leaving three teens in charge. Students in Wichita public schools were out of class Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Inside the safe were two rifle-style BB guns and one shotgun, which had ammunition in it. After Spencer was shot, one teen attempted lifesaving efforts and called 911.

