DETROIT (AP) - Schools are closed across the Midwest and Detroit’s main airport has been shut down as a major snowstorm crawls across the region.

The National Weather Service issued weather advisories and warnings Wednesday across several northern U.S. states, from the Dakotas to Michigan and much of the Northeast.

Crews are working to reopen Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which closed late Tuesday and stranded travelers amid icy conditions.

In Indiana, 51 passengers had to get off a plane after it slid on ice and stopped in a snowbank at Fort Wayne International Airport. No one was injured.

Forecasters say up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Wisconsin, where dozens of schools closed. Hundreds more schools and several universities in Kansas and Missouri are also closing or starting late after the storm hit the region.





