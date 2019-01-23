ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Icy weather conditions prompted officials to shut down Detroit’s main airport as slippery conditions from freezing rain left some Michigan roadways treacherous and shut down some schools.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports Detroit Metropolitan Airport was closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The FAA says it’s expected to reopen for flights Wednesday morning.

The shutdown stranded travelers, with dozens of flights Tuesday night and Wednesday canceled or delayed.

The airport says in a statement that maintenance crews had been treating taxiways and runways at the airport leading up to the shutdown, but “precipitation has diluted the de-icing fluid, causing it to be ineffective.” The airport says crews are working to get the airport back open.

Icy roadways led to crashes and prompted some school districts to close for the day Wednesday.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.