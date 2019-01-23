NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son.

Essex County prosecutors say Mark Harper is charged with child endangerment.

Authorities have said the 36-year-old Union man was caring for Aydin Brown, who was found unresponsive when Newark police responded to reports of a sick or injured person at a Weequahic Avenue home around 8 a.m. Monday. Brown was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Brown’s death has been deemed suspicious, though a cause of death has not been disclosed. Authorities have declined further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if Harper has retained an attorney.





