POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man convicted of beating his father to death on Father’s Day in 2017 faces a minimum of 24 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Marchalk was sentenced Tuesday to serve 24½ to 49 years in prison. Marchalk, who called the sentence “what I expected,” said he plans to appeal his conviction.

Prosecutors said the defendant beat 59-year-old Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat in a Barnesville home. Authorities in Schuylkill County said the defendant had been staying with his father and was supposed to enter drug treatment the following day. He was arrested several days later in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and last year convicted of third-degree murder, theft and other counts.

Gary Marchalk, a former assistant district attorney, was the husband of county treasurer Linda Marchalk.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.