SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man authorities say was drunk when he crashed his car into a motorcycle in 2016, killing the operator, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

WJAR-TV reports that 20-year-old Hunter Stephenson pleaded no contest in court in South Kingstown on Tuesday to charges including drunken driving with death resulting in the August 2016 crash on Route 1 in Charlestown that killed 21-year-old Thomas Hug.

Stephenson, of Warwick, was 17 at the time of the crash but was charged as an adult.

He apologized in court for the pain he has caused Hug’s family and said he recognized his “stupidity.”

Stephenson also had his license revoked for five years and was fined $5,000.

