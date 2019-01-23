LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 61-year-old Hastings man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for committing health care fraud.

Federal court records say Randy Kirby was sentenced last week and ordered to pay restitution of more than $130,000.

Prosecutors say Kirby operated a mental health practice called Transitions Counseling. Prosecutors say that between September 2013 and September 2016, Kirby submitted to Nebraska Medicaid false claims for reimbursement for services that he couldn’t show he’d rendered.

He pleaded guilty last October.





