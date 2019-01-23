PROVO, Utah (AP) - A self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint antiquities dealer has pleaded guilty to stealing books from the Brigham Young University library.

The Daily Herald reports Orem resident Kevin Mark Ronald Schuwer pleaded guilty to stealing eight books and a historic picture from the Harold B. Lee Library between September and November 2018.

Investigators say Schuwer checked out eight books valued at $300 each.

A police search warrant says Schuwer also took a historic picture of Porter Rockwell.

Court documents say he then sold the photo and three of the books to a collector for $3,000.

Authorities recovered three more books at Schuwer’s residence, but two of the “rare LDS Church books” that were checked out are still missing.

Schuwer pleaded guilty last week to two counts of wrongful appropriation, both third-degree felonies. The charges each carry a zero- to five-year prison sentence.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.