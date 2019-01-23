A spokesman for Michael Cohen said Wednesday that President Trump’s long-time fixer will postpone his scheduled appearance before Congress next month.

Lanny Davis, who represents Cohen, said in a statement that the Feb. 7 hearing has been canceled, citing verbal attacks on Cohen and his relatives by Mr. Trump and the president’s attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Mr. Davis said in the statement.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Mr. Trump said Cohen was “threatened by the truth.”

“I would say he’s been threatened by the truth,” he said.” He’s always been threatened by the truth and he doesn’t want to do that probably for me or other of his clients. He has other clients also, I assume, and he doesn’t want to tell the truth for me or other of his clients.”

Cohen was scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee at the request of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat and chairman of the committee.

Mr. Trump on Friday tweeted that Cohen was “lying to reduce his jail time,” when he implicated the president in hush-money payments to silence two women.

“Watch father-in-law!” Mr. Trump added at the end of the tweet, one of several references he’s made to Cohen’s father-in-law since his former personal attorney began cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump told Fox News that Cohen should give Congress information on his father-in-law, “because that’s the one that people want to look at.”

Mr. Giuliani defended the president’s comments and suggested Cohen’s father-in-law, Fima Shusterman, has ties to organized crime. In 1993, Shusterman pleaded guilty to federal income-tax fraud relating to his New York taxicab business, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

But Mr. Davis said over the weekend the president had stoked “genuine fear,” and it was causing Mr. Cohen to rethink his decision to testify.

Several top House Democrats on Sunday accused Mr. Trump of witness intimidation, suggesting that his comments were an effort to obstruct Cohen’s testimony.

Reps. Adam Schiff, California, Jerry Nadler, New York, and Mr. Cummings issued a joint statement rebuking the president for his digs at Cohen.

“Our nation’s laws prohibit efforts to discourage, intimidate or otherwise pressure a witness not to provide testimony to Congress,” the statement said.

Shortly after Mr. Davis announced Cohen postponed his testimony, Mr Schiff and and Mr. Cummings said in a joint statement that Cohen must appear before Congress. They vowed to implement enhanced security measures to protect Cohen and his family.

“We will not let the president’s tactics prevent Congress from fulfilling our constitutionally mandated oversight responsibilities,” the statement said. “This will not stop us from getting to the truth. We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.”





