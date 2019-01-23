BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 32-year-old Montana man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in October that killed a passenger.

Andrew P. Martell, of Wolf Point, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Great Falls last month in the death of a woman while driving drunk on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation near Wolf Point.

The Billings Gazette reports Martell pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnson.

The indictment does not specify who the victim was, and states only that Martell’s drunken driving on Oct. 1 was the proximate cause of woman’s death.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the only fatal crash matching that date and location was a single-vehicle rollover north of Wolf Point in which a 33-year-old woman died and two others were hurt.

