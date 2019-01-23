Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she won’t let President Trump deliver his State of the Union address from the House chamber next week, upping a tit-for-tat battle of wills between the two.

Mrs. Pelosi was responding just hours after Mr. Trump said he still planned to go through with his speech on Jan. 29.

The Democratic leader said she won’t allow it.

“I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the president’s State of the Union address in the House chamber until government has opened,” she wrote.

Such a resolution is usually adopted without opposition, but Democrats are intent on denying Mr. Trump the platform this year that’s presented by a speech to Congress.

The president, speaking at the White House, seemed resigned to her stance, telling reporters “we’ll do something in the alternative.”

He said it was “sad” to have to miss out on speaking at the Capitol, and called Mrs. Pelosi’s move “a great blotch” on the country.

“She doesn’t want to hear the truth, and she doesn’t want more importantly the American people to hear the truth,” he said.

He said the call to deliver an assessment of the state of the union is in the Constitution itself — though the manner and location are not specified. Still, the House chamber has been the tradition for a century, and Mr. Trump said he doubted there’d ever been another snub like this one.

“The American people want to hear the truth — they have to hear the truth,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a Twitter campaign to try to pressure Mrs. Pelosi, asking people to retweet his post if they agreed the president should be allowed to speak from the Capitol.

Earlier in the day he’d said Mrs. Pelosi’s stance was “just playing politics.”

Mrs. Pelosi has called Mr. Trump’s demand for a border wall immoral and has said she won’t engage in negotiations with him while the government is shut down.

Her move to deny him the platform of the House dais is an escalation of her no negotiations stance.





