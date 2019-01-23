OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - An ex-felon faces three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three men in Northern California earlier this month.
The Alameda County district attorney’s office said 38-year-old Antonio Durant of Oakland was charged Wednesday with gunning down three men on Jan. 4 about three blocks from a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland.
Police said two of the victims were sitting in a parked car and the third was standing nearby.
Oakland Police say investigators haven’t determined a motive.
Durant was arrested last week after a high-speed vehicle pursuit ending when Durant crashed into a utility pole in Oakland.
Prosecutors say Durant was previously convicted of robbery and being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. Durant did not have an attorney who could speak for him Wednesday.
