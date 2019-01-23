Democrat Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday launched a presidential exploratory committee, casting himself as an agent of generational change in the 2020 election.

The 37-year-old openly gay mayor and Afghanistan military veteran made the announcement online, saying the nation needs a “fresh start” and that “I belong to a generation that is stepping forward right now.”

“We are the generation that lived through school shootings, that served in wars after 9-11, and we are the generation that stands to be the first to make less than our parents unless we do something different,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

Mr. Buttigieg said it is time to walk away from the politics of the past.





