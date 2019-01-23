BOSTON (AP) - Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar near Faneuil Hall.

Authorities arrested the 38-year-old man after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says the man could face additional charges.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy’s around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Police say surveillance footage captured the man holding Ambrose later that night, and they say it was clear “she did not go along willingly.”

Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.

Gross says the suspect’s motive has yet to be determined. The man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.





