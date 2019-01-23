PICKERINGTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city is dropping its investigation into alleged offensive remarks by its police chief after the law enforcer announced his retirement.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that Pickerington City Manager Frank Wiseman announced Police Chief Michael Taylor’s retirement in a brief video Tuesday.
Taylor, who had served as chief since 2003, will retire effective Feb. 19. He plans to take personal days until then.
Taylor’s decision comes after city officials received two anonymous complaint letters alleging sexist and racist remarks by Taylor. The city had hired a lawyer to look into the allegations. Wiseman said that inquiry has been called off.
Wiseman will serve as interim police administrator until a new chief is hired.
___
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.