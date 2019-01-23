LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police chief says an officer hired in 2015 is the one involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

News outlets report that Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell identified him in a news release Tuesday as patrol Officer Jonathan Landrum.

Caldwell says that, under standard procedures, Landrum is on administrative leave while Louisiana State Police investigate the Jan. 11 shooting of 26-year-old Juston Joseph Landry.

A complaint released last week by Louisiana State Police said Landry pulled a gun on a convenience clerk, then brought it out when an officer recognized him and refused to follow the officer’s orders, starting a brief foot chase.

The initial complaint said Landry was shot several times during an encounter after the chase. It doesn’t describe the encounter.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.