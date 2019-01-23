SHELTON, Conn. (AP) - Police have charged a Connecticut man they say stabbed his 60-year-old roommate multiple times before he was struck by a car as he left the scene on foot.
Carmelo Rivera was charged Wednesday with criminal attempt of murder and first-degree assault of an elderly person for allegedly attacking his roommate in their Shelton apartment Tuesday night.
Police say the men were arguing when the 26-year-old Rivera stabbed the victim multiple times. Rivera then stepped into the street where he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Both men were taken to the hospital. The older man was listed in critical but stable condition.
Rivera was being held on $50,000 bond pending arraignment. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.
