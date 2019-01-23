GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - A woman who made news for giving birth to a North Carolina county’s first baby of 2019 in a moving car is accused of running a methamphetamine trafficking operation out of that same vehicle.

The Gaston Gazette reports 32-year-old Jessica Dawn Killian was arrested outside a motel early Tuesday. Gastonia police say she had 36 grams of meth she planned to sell, using a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

Just three weeks prior, she was a passenger in that car, giving birth to Atom Bomb Sain as her boyfriend sped toward the hospital. The couple had already chosen the boy’s name, but Killian said he “really did come out like a bomb.”

Officials couldn’t comment on who has custody of the boy. It’s unclear whether Killian has a lawyer.

