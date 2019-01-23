WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged a disbarred Wichita attorney with embezzling more than $132,000 from a bankruptcy estate.

A criminal information filed Wednesday in federal court in Kansas charges Christopher W. O’Brien with one count of embezzlement and two counts of making false statements.

Court records do not list a defense attorney.

The government alleges O’Brien was acting as an attorney in the bankruptcy case of RCCA Well Service, LLC, when he stole between 2011 and 2014 money belonging to the estate.

O’Brien is also charged with making false statements in sworn affidavits related to bankruptcy cases for RCCA Well Service and Machining Program Manufacturing, Inc.

His first court appearance is Feb. 6.





