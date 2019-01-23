LULING, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff’s office says a pharmacist was justified in shooting and killing an armed man who attempted to rob a Luling drug store.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Mark Fisher Jr. walked into the store Monday night armed with a pistol and demanded drugs. It says he ordered the pharmacist and a store clerk behind the counter, where he then zip-tied the clerk’s hands.

The sheriff’s office says the pharmacist then grabbed his own gun and fought with Fisher, who ran for the door. It says Fisher made it outside but then rushed at the pharmacist, who shot him in the leg. Sheriff Greg Champagne says the shooting was justified, and the lives of the clerk and pharmacist were in imminent danger.

