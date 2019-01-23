WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man accused of shooting a woman is hospitalized after he went to a home to seek help after being exposed to cold temperatures.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 68-year-old David McKinney after he fled the scene of last Saturday’s shooting in Wilson’s Mills.

The sheriff’s office said McKinney appeared at a house on Monday and asked the residents for help. Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jeff Caldwell said exposure to temperatures in the 30s apparently made McKinney disoriented.

The sheriff’s office said McKinney, who is hospitalized and will be sent to the Johnston County jail upon his release, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

