KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old man who was slain after fatally shooting a community activist with a criminal record wouldn’t have faced charges, a prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight said in a letter that the investigation showed that Ahmonta Harris - who frequently attended community meetings where he urged youths to stay away from violence - was shot in November after breaking into 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell’s home and trying to rob him.

According to the letter, Gainwell said he suspected Harris got into his bedroom through an open window. Gainwell told law enforcement he awoke to find Harris standing over him and pointing a gun equipped with a laser pointer. Gainwell said Harris demanded money and slid back the slide on his gun when Gainwell said he didn’t have any. Knight says that’s when Gainwell killed Harris, an explanation that Harris‘ family and friends have rejected.

Before Gainwell was found shot to death last week in north Columbia, he defended himself on Facebook, saying Harris “shouldn’t have been in my momma’s house” and that he was found dead with “gloves on, blacked out outfit and a mask and gun next to his body.”

Knight offered a similar description in his letter, writing that deputies found that Harris was wearing a cloth mask around his neck that partially covered his face and head, as well as a hooded sweat shirt and gloves. Wet shoe smears were found on the side of the home, indicating that someone had scaled the building to get to the roof and gain access to Gainwell’s room, the letter said.

The investigation found no evidence that the men knew each other and dismissed reports that Harris went to Gainwell’s residence to sell concert tickets. The letter said Gainwell’s name wasn’t among those listed as a ticket buyer in a note on Harris‘ phone.

King said in the letter that it is “important for citizens to clearly understand the circumstances of this shooting and why Gainwell acted lawfully in shooting Harris.”

Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said the investigation is ongoing and that there have been no arrests in Gainwell’s death. He said “police are looking at all the different avenues and if a link does come up, they will look into that further.” He said he couldn’t comment further about the case and whether Gainwell’s death is believed to be retaliatory.

Harris had past convictions for assault and property damage. Harris also was known for organizing an event dubbed the “Fireworks War” in which people battled with roman candles and whatever else they stockpiled before the Fourth of July holiday. Harris described the event as a way to bring people together, but law enforcement decried it as dangerous.

Gainwell’s death isn’t the only instance of violence to follow Harris‘ death. Gunfire erupted during the funeral for Harris. Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old with unlawful use of a weapon in the incident.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.