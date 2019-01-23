ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A St. Paul man is accused of inflicting the injuries that caused the death of a 3-year-old boy in his care.

A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County charges 25-year-old Alontae Butts with second-degree murder without intent. The complaint says toddler was in cardiac arrested when paramedics brought him to Children’s Hospital Jan. 15. He died a short time later.

Butts had been watching the boy and his two siblings, ages 2 and 6. Prosecutors say the 6-year-old told authorities that Butts hit and choked him and his siblings when they were too loud or crying. Butts has denied the allegations of abuse and says he tripped and fell on them when wrestling with the children.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim had multiple traumatic injuries.





